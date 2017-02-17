17 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TBs Focuses On PVOC Trainings for Standard Products

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) is looking forward to offer training on Pre-shipment Verification of Conformity to Standards (PVoC) to clearing and forwarding agencies as well as importers of various products in the country.

According to TBS statement, the training aims at giving awareness to the stakeholders on the important measures that are always followed during the inspection and verification of products before shipping them into the country.

Moreover, TBS will offer training on the procedures, principles and regulations that are considered during the inspection and verification of products in the country. "The workshop aims at training traders and all other stakeholders on procedures and principles that are considered during the inspection and verification of products before being shipped in the country and after they arrive in the country," reads the statement.

According to TBS, the invited participants are the association of traders from Kariakoo, Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) and TBS officials.

TBS started to implement PVoC since February, 2012.

The new product conformity assessment programme was introduced to control certain categories of imported consumer goods. The objective of the PVoC is to ensure that all imports of regulated products comply with the approved Tanzanian technical regulations prior to shipment.

