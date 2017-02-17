OUTSPOKEN Bernadus Swartbooi's future as a ruling party parliamentarian could be the main topic of discussion at Swapo's politburo meeting on Monday.

Swartbooi branded his former boss, lands minister Utoni Nujoma, an "idiot" and "greedy", and accused him of raping the Constitution in parliament on Wednesday.

The Namibian reported yesterday that Swartbooi also said President Hage Geingob recently made "nonsense statements".

The fired deputy minister, however, said the Geingob attribution was incorrect since the "nonsense statements" referred to Nujoma.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba confirmed yesterday that the next politburo meeting was scheduled for Monday, but denied that it was being held solely to discuss the running fued between Swartbooi and Nujoma since it had been scheduled long before the current controversy. Mbumba, however, did not rule out that the Swartbooi-Nujoma saga would be discussed.

"We will discuss whatever the members want to discuss," he said.

President Geingob fired Swartbooi as a deputy minister, but the head of state does not have the power to fire or recall him as a member of parliament.

Swartbooi would have to be recalled by the ruling party, but such a move is likely to be rejected by other politicians who have also been calling for the restitution of 'ancestral land'.

Former youth minister Kazenambo Kazenambo, who has in the past advocated ancestral land restitution, is said to be one of those set to defend Swartbooi on Monday.

Kazenambo is allegedly going to lobby fellow politburo members that Swartbooi should not be victimised.

This would not be the first time that Swartbooi has featured as the topic of politburo discussions. He was the subject of a politburo meeting last year before being sacked by Geingob. The Presidency had spun the sacking as a verbal resignation, which Swartbooi disputed publicly.

The Namibian understands that the latest heated public skirmishes are symptomatic of internal fights for control of the ruling party, especially with the next Swapo congress looming later this year. Nujoma had campaigned for the party secretary general position in 2012, but lost out to Nangolo Mbumba, who was one of Geingob's right-hand men during that campaign.

The President's political ground game in that campaign was run by Swapo's Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu and his team of regional coordinators.

Amukwiyu and Geingob have fallen out since, and the acrimony within the party has escalated as the race for leadership positions has intensified since the beginning of this year.