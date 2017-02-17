Member of Parliament (MP) for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Dedza east Juliana Lunguzi took government to task to improve the country's security and ensure that the life and properties of Malawians is secure.

Lunguzi asked the minister of home affairs and internal security Grace Chiumia what the government is doing about the Capital Hill fire and other fires that destroy government and public property including markets.

"This is a sign of security lapses in our country," said Lunguzi.

Chiumia said govermnent has instituted an investigation into the fire that on Tuesday gutted down the office of Agriculture minister George Chaponda.

However, Chiumia said contrary to assertions by Lunguzi, the government is on top of the issue.

"The fire incidents are indeed a cause for worry but we are probing the causes of the fire, including that which happened the ministry of Agriculture," she said.

She called on people with information as regards to the cause of the fire to go to police and provide the information.

"What I would like to inform you is that issues of fire concern the nation and everyone. I know that we are trying our best to find the culprits causing the fires, but at the same time it is everyone's responsibility. You might know the people doing this as they are coming from our communities. Therefore, everyone has got a responsibility to find out who these people that are causing the fires are. It is really sad for our nation," said Chiumia.

Some sections of society suspect the fire was an arson attack to conceal evidence on the on going probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Chaponda over suspicious maize procurement.

Chaponda and the government denies this.