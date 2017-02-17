Namibia: Police Get More Time for Customs Fraud Probe

THE case in which four Chinese citizens and a Namibian are charged with fraud and money laundering allegedly involving about N$3,5 billion that was sent out of Namibia has been postponed for six months to give the police more time to carry out their investigations.

The case was postponed to 1 August when the five people so far charged in the matter made their first joint appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The police's investigations are still incomplete, and there are 27 other people who are to be traced and also charged in the same case, public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk told magistrate Vanessa Stanley when he asked for the postponement.

Appearing in the dock before magistrate Stanley were Namibian citizen Laurensius Julius (40), who is a businessman based at Walvis Bay, Chinese businessman Jack Huang (49), who was arrested and charged in the matter two weeks ago, and fellow Chinese nationals Tao Huizhong (47), Huang Jinrong (31), and Zhu Honggang (48).

The charges that the five accused are facing at this stage are based on allegations that false or manipulated import documentation was used to send an immense amount of money out of Namibia - mostly to China - since 2013, and that the value of goods imported into Namibia was under-declared to the customs authorities in order to evade the payment of customs duties.

The bank accounts of two companies of which Julius is the sole shareholder were used by Chinese-owned businesses based mostly at Oshikango to send the equivalent of N$3,5 billion out of Namibia between 2013 and last year, a forensic accountant who was asked by the Bank of Namibia to investigate the suspicious flow of foreign currency out of the country testified during a bail hearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last month.

Investigating forensic accountant Roy Waligora has also stated in an affidavit that it has so far been established that there were material differences between invoices presented to the customs authorities for the calculation and payment of customs duties on goods imported with the help of Julius' companies, and invoices submitted to Nedbank Namibia to have payments made to the suppliers of the goods.

In a sample of 176 transactions investigated, the total cost of imported goods reflected on invoices presented to the customs authorities was about US$891 000 (calculated as the equivalent of about N$10,08 million), while the total amount on invoices presented to Nedbank Namibia in order to have money sent out of the country to pay for the same imported goods was US$66,9 million (about N$760 million), Waligora said in his sworn statement.

Waligora also stated that it appeared goods were being under-declared in terms of value, or there was a significant overpayment to foreign suppliers, which was a sign that capital flight was taking place.

All the five accused have been released on bail. Julius, Tao and Huang Jinrong had to each deposit N$1,5 million to be released from police custody, while Jack Huang's bail amount was set at N$1 million, and Zhu was granted bail of N$500 000.

With yesterday's court appearance, Julius' defence lawyer, Dirk Conradie, asked the magistrate to change his bail conditions so that he has to report to the police at Walvis Bay once a week, instead of twice, and would be allowed to get his passport from the police when he wants to travel out of the country, for which he would still need the consent of the officer in charge of the investigation.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje represented the four Chinese accused.