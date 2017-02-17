Nigeria: 7 Bombers Dead, 8 Cjtf Injured

Maiduguri — At least seven possible suicide bombers have been killed in multiple explosions which hit Maiduguri Thursday night, officials say.

Borno state Emergency Management Agency has been on the scene of the attacks till Friday.

Ahmed Satomi, of the emergency agency, told Daily Trust that 13 pick-up vans loaded with a assorted food items burnt down at Muna garage area.

"Yesterday was another day for us, suspected Boko Haram bombers stormed three location and destroyed property worth millions," he said.

"Also a golf car laden with explosives attacked last check point oon Maiduguri-Dikwa road but [was gunned down by] military."

"Eight civilian JTF sustained light injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at state specialist hospital," Satomi confirmed.

Details are still emerging.