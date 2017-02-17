17 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blöchliger Accused in Court On Theft, Stolen Goods Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three of the four the men initially arrested for allegedly raping and killing teenager Franziska Blöchliger will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on theft and possession of stolen goods charges on Friday.

The rape and murder charges against Jerome Moses, Jonathan Jonas, and Daniel Easter were dropped on January 18.

After the Wynberg Magistrate's Court transferred the case of the fourth accused, Howard Oliver, to the Western Cape High Court, it emerged that his co-accused would only face charges relating to the teenager's stolen belongings.

Oliver, 28, is the only one facing charges of raping and murdering the 16-year-old girl.

According to a post-mortem, Blöchliger was strangled and sustained blunt-force trauma when she was robbed and raped in the Tokai Forest on March 7, 2016. She had arranged to meet her mother after going jogging in the area by herself.

Jonas - who allegedly had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder - was out on parole for another case at the time.

Easter and Moses were both released on bail after their arrest. Easter was allegedly found in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone and Moses allegedly helped sell it.

She was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted into an unnatural position. According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her. One of her shoelaces was tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

News24

South Africa

Defence Force Members Died Trying to Help 'Screaming' Contract Workers

The three South African Defence Force members who died in a "freak accident" at the army's naval base in Durban, were… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.