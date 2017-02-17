South Africa: Blöchliger Accused in Court On Theft, Stolen Goods Charges

Three of the four the men initially arrested for allegedly raping and killing teenager Franziska Blöchliger will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on theft and possession of stolen goods charges on Friday.

The rape and murder charges against Jerome Moses, Jonathan Jonas, and Daniel Easter were dropped on January 18.

After the Wynberg Magistrate's Court transferred the case of the fourth accused, Howard Oliver, to the Western Cape High Court, it emerged that his co-accused would only face charges relating to the teenager's stolen belongings.

Oliver, 28, is the only one facing charges of raping and murdering the 16-year-old girl.

According to a post-mortem, Blöchliger was strangled and sustained blunt-force trauma when she was robbed and raped in the Tokai Forest on March 7, 2016. She had arranged to meet her mother after going jogging in the area by herself.

Jonas - who allegedly had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder - was out on parole for another case at the time.

Easter and Moses were both released on bail after their arrest. Easter was allegedly found in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone and Moses allegedly helped sell it.

She was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted into an unnatural position. According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her. One of her shoelaces was tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

