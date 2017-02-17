Red Cross Malawi officials together with government officials this week handed over a VIP latrine to M'bwemba Primary School under Group Village Headman (GVH) Tombondera in Senior Chief Chapananga's area.

The humanitarian organization led by its President in the country, Levison Changole commended the development saying construction of such facilities in public facilities can significantly help the country to overcome water borne diseases.

The VIP latrine at the school has been constructed in a user friendly way for girls and the disabled.

Red Cross constructed the latrine with funds from a consortium of four donors who are Italian, Danish, Finish and Iceland Red Cross.