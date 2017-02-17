Nigeria: Siasia, Mancini, Broos, Others Apply for Bafana Bafana Job

Cameroon's Coach, Hugo Broos, has applied to coach South Africa, just days after winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The Belgian, who coached the Indomitable Lions to victory about 11 days ago, is one of over 60 applicants for the job.

Several big names have applied, including Italians Roberto Mancini and Giovanni Trapattoni as well as Germans Lothas Matthaus and Bernd Schuster.

Hassan Shehata, who led Egypt to three Nations Cup titles, and former Super Eagles' coach, Samson Siasia, are also on the list.

The names of the coaches were revealed by the South African Football Association (SAFA) on Thursday.

SAFA also revealed that former internationals Lucas Radebe and Benni McCarthy would form part of the committee to find the new national coach.

Radebe was a long-standing captain of Bafana Bafana while McCarthy, who has just completed his UEFA Pro A coaching licence, is South Africa's record goalscorer.

"The committee ... will draw up a short list, deliberate (on) it before naming the suitable candidate in (the) coming days," a SAFA statement said.

Clive Barker, who guided South Africa to its sole Africa Cup of Nations win in 1996, and Neil Tovey, who captained the side that day, are also on the committee.

"We want to have the process expedited as Bafana Bafana have a bumper 2017 season in which they need to compete and qualify on three fronts," said SAFA President, Danny Jordaan.

"We need the coach to be in place when we play two friendly matches in March," he added.

South Africa have to participate in the qualifying competition for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Nations Cup.

They will also try to reach next year's African Nations Championship (CHAN), the tournament for Africans who play in their own domestic league.

South Africa's coaching job became vacant in December when Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba was sacked for "gross misconduct."

(NAN)