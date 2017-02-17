The Malawi/Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) will among others pave way for Malawi to learn from Rwanda on programmes implementations.

Speaking during the official opening of a three day session, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaila said Malawi as a country has well documented programmes, but lack of commitment to implementing them was a major problem.

"We want to learn from Rwanda on how they implemented their programmes. They came here to learn about vision 2020 and they have implemented it very well.

"Part of the vision 2020 was that Malawi should not have a thatched house and it is surprising to note that our friends in Rwanda have managed to do away with grass thatched houses through the 'bye-bye Nyakasi initiative'," he explained.

Kasaila added that Rwanda is also the best country in Africa on public service delivery and that Malawi will be learning more to enhance its public reform with the aim of increasing efficiency in public service delivery.

The Malawi minister said despite little progress, it has started providing subsidized housing materials to the rural population for them to build decent houses and implementing the greenbelt initiative some of which were in the vision 2020.

Rwanda has also made tremendous strides in the health sector, tourism, gender and public service reforms among others.

According to Kasaila the meeting is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries and urged the delegates to share strategies and best practices to successfully implement the African Union (AU) 2063 Agenda and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Rwandan's Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Leader of Delegation, Claude Nikobisanzwe said the meeting will enhance the bilateral relationship commitment by the head of states.

Convening of the meeting is the fulfillment of the commitment made by the two governments during the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement for the establishment of the JPCC between the two countries in July 2016, on the sidelines of the 27th Ordinary session of the African Union Summit in Kigali Rwanda.

The meeting is expected to deliberate and possibly finalise agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on diplomacy in health, agriculture, sports, arts and culture, local government, education and defense and security among others.