Malawi Police in cenytrak region district of Ntcheu have restricted bicycle taxi operators popularly known as Kabaza from operating at night in a bid to curb road accidents.

The district has of late witnessed an increase of fatal road accidents, mostly involving Kabaza. In January alone law enforcers registered a total of seven accidents involving bicycle taxis, three of them were fatal.

On Thursday the law-enforcers engaged the Kabaza operators with an aim of civic educating them on road procedures and safety measures.

The meeting held at Ntcheu police ground was patronized by Traffic Inspectors Mwisho Mvula and Samuel Phiri who took turns to educate the bicycle operators.

It was during the meeting when it was agreed that with effect from February 16th, no Kabaza operator will be allowed to operate beyond 6pm.

It was agreed that they will be allowed to ply their trade from 6am to 6pm. This has come as a result of increased complaints to police against the Kabaza operators.

The district has total of 560 bicycle taxi operators most of them plying their trade within Mphate trading centre. It was observed during the meeting that most of these operators have no knowledge of how to conduct themselves on the roads.

According to police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu people have been complaining recently of criminal activities involving the bicycle operators.

"They take advantage of the darkness. They have been robbing their clients and even raping female customers. We are investigating to establish if indeed it's the bicycle operators committing these crimes or its other criminals who took advantage of bicycle taxing," said Chigalu.