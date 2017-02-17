17 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six Men Die in Freak Accident At Durban Harbour

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Sofia Tosolari
South African navy (file photo).

Six men have been killed and several others injured in a freak accident on Bayhead Road in the Port of Durban on Friday, paramedics say.

Rescue teams were on the scene near a sewer pit and have retrieved the bodies of six men, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics assessed all six men and found that they showed no signs of life. They were declared dead at the scene.

Several other patients had minor injuries.They were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.Local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.This is a developing story.

News24

South Africa

Defence Force Members Died Trying to Help 'Screaming' Contract Workers

The three South African Defence Force members who died in a "freak accident" at the army's naval base in Durban, were… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.