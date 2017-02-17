17 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Presidential Panel Rescues 130 Households of IDPs From Evictions

By Ndahi Marama

-The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiatives, PCNI, and Victim Support Fund, VSF, have rescued 130 households comprising 1,500 of internally displaced persons, IDPs, from "evictions and starvation," as they are being relocated to Shuwari Medinatu resettlement camp in Old Maiduguri of Borno State.

The evictions of 1,500 displaced persons, according to Professor Hauwa Abdu Biu of the panel, was because of the inability of IDPs to pay their rents of N1,000 to landlords in host communities.

She said: "We have to intervene immediately, as the IDPs have nowhere to go, but take refuge at the Shuwari corn stalk camp, with no toilets and water supply.

"They were displaced from their ancestral homes at Konduga, Alau, Bama and Damakulli communities of Borno State by Boko Haram insurgency."

