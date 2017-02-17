South Africa: Six Dead, 26 Hospitalised After Durban Naval Base 'Freak' Accident

Of the six people who died in a "freak accident" at the Durban naval base on Friday, three are army officials and three are civilians, paramedics have said.

Paul Herbst from IPSS confirmed the six deaths and said 26 others have been injured.

Paramedics said the scene where the incident occurred is now being handled by the South African Police Service and naval authorities.

It is believed that the men were killed by a gas leak at the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) naval base, paramedics said on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics have referred all media queries on the matter to the SANDF.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found that the six bodies had been retrieved from a sewer pit. The men were already dead and there was unfortunately nothing that could be done for the men.

No media allowed

Several other patients were found on the scene with minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the incident but said he could not comment because it happened on a military base.

He referred News24 to the SANDF.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson confirmed that there was some sort of leak and six people were dead.

"The place is under strict control and no media will be allowed. A total of six people have died, 26 have been taken to hospital for further care," he said.

The SANDF was not immediately available for comment.

