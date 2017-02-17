17 February 2017

Zimbabwe: Major Crisis - Zimbabwe Health Specialists Join Doctors Strike

Zimbabwe government gynaecologists and obstetricians on Friday down tools in solidarity with striking state doctors, as the nationwide industrial action entered its third day, plunging the country' health sector into a major crisis.

In a letter to government authorities dated February 17, 2017 the specialists said they were unable to discharge their duties owing to the absence of doctors.

"The registrars in the department held a meeting and decided it was no longer safe for our patients if we continue with our duties given our SRMOs (Senior Resident Medical Officers) are away on strike," read part of their letter to the Clinical Director, Noah Madziva.

"We tried to continue working but the demands are so exhausting such that we fear we may end up making fatal error in unwanted morbidity and mortality. We have hence decided to withdraw our services with immediate effect and are however eager to resume our duties once the juniors are available. We hope the impasse is resolved urgently for the benefit of our patients."

Health minister David Parirenyatwa could not immediately comment.

'So Many People Dying' - Horror Tales From Zimbabwe's Hospitals

A Zimbabwean mother who's just given birth to a baby at 24 weeks is told there are no incubators. Read more »

