Rwanda: RNOSC Accredits Weightlifting, Gymnastics Federations

Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) has officially recognised Weightlifting and Gymnastics governing bodies as legitimate sports federations in the country.

The decision to accept the two-new sports federations was announced by RNOSC earlier this week.

"After a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by RNOSC in close co-operation with the new member associations, the applications sent by the two federations were accepted by RNOSC," Robert Bayigamba, the RNOSC president, said

The National Olympic Committee has also announced that another two members could be added as national federations if they get a legal status.

The other two members include: Rwanda flying disc Federation and the Rwanda National Netball Federation

The Rwanda Gymnastics Federation (RGF) was launched in 2015 with activities including artistic, rhythmic, aerobic and acrobatic gymnastics at the NPC gymnasium but since then it had not been licensed by Rwanda Governance Board.

Gymnastics is usually divided into Men's and Women's Gymnastics during the Olympics. Men compete on six events: Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse, Still Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, and Horizontal Bar, while women compete on four: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Exercise.

Likewise, Weightlifting federation had submitted a request to be accepted as RNOSC partner as well as a national federation. It is also an athletic discipline in the modern Olympic programme in which the athlete attempts a maximum-weight single lift of a barbell loaded with weight plates.