Rwanda: Zanaco Jet in Ahead of APR Return Leg Clash

By Peter Kamasa

Zambia's champions Zanaco FC arrived in Kigali on Thursday ahead of their 2017 Total CAF Champions League preliminary round, second leg tie against APR which will be played at Amahoro National Stadium on Saturday. The Zambian outfit touched down at Kigali International Airport on Thursday at 12:10pm aboard a RwandAir flight. The two sides settled for a draw in the first leg a week ago in Lusaka.

Zanaco head coach Mumamba Numba remained upbeat saying his side had a 50-50 chance of progressing to the next round.

"Our chances are 50-50 and I think we have an upper hand if you consider that this was a barren draw, which is good enough if we get a scoring draw in Kigali. A scoring draw will be good to take us to the next round. All we need is to work hard and plan well so that we get a good result," he said.

APR need a win to progress to the first round of the Total CAF Champions League.

APR entered residential training camp on Monday at Nyiramacibiri Diana Fosey in Shyorongi ahead of the second leg and they will return to Kigali on Saturday morning ahead of the game.

The winner will progress to the first round of the continent's premier club league where they will play either Young Africans from Tanzania or Ngaya of Comoros.

The first-round fixtures will be played on the weekends of March 11-13 and 17-19. The overall losers in the first-round fixture will drop to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Saturday

Preliminary round

Second leg

APR FC vs Zanaco 3:30pm

