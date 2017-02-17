Sudan: North Darfur Woman Stabbed to Death During Rape Attempt

El Fasher / Kutum — One woman has died, and another seriously injured in separate violent incidents in North Darfur this week.

On Monday, Nafisa Suleiman Haroun (36) was stabbed to death when herders attacked a group of women with the intent of raping them. A witness said that three armed herders intercepted five women who were out to collect firewood in the Borbojat area, west of El Fasher.

"The herders attempted to rape them but the women resisted fiercely. Nafisa was stabbed during the struggle.

Abduction

On Wednesday afternoon gunmen kidnapped three women from Kutum vicinity in North Darfur before releasing them later.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that gunmen in a Land Cruiser abducted three women who went out to collect firewood at Hillat Bashar at gunpoint.

The witness said that one of the women, Zainab Abdullah, jumped out of the vehicle on the way to Damrat El Gubba, which prompted the gunmen to release the other two.

Zainab suffered fractures and injuries and was transferred to El Fasher hospital.