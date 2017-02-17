17 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Woman Stabbed to Death During Rape Attempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher / Kutum — One woman has died, and another seriously injured in separate violent incidents in North Darfur this week.

On Monday, Nafisa Suleiman Haroun (36) was stabbed to death when herders attacked a group of women with the intent of raping them. A witness said that three armed herders intercepted five women who were out to collect firewood in the Borbojat area, west of El Fasher.

"The herders attempted to rape them but the women resisted fiercely. Nafisa was stabbed during the struggle.

Abduction

On Wednesday afternoon gunmen kidnapped three women from Kutum vicinity in North Darfur before releasing them later.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that gunmen in a Land Cruiser abducted three women who went out to collect firewood at Hillat Bashar at gunpoint.

The witness said that one of the women, Zainab Abdullah, jumped out of the vehicle on the way to Damrat El Gubba, which prompted the gunmen to release the other two.

Zainab suffered fractures and injuries and was transferred to El Fasher hospital.

Sudan

Unicef Launches U.S.$110 Million Appeal for Sudan Children

The United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), Sudan office, on Wednesday launched an appeal to raise 110… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.