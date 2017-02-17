Congo-Kinshasa: Cycle of Terror Condemns Millions in DRC

Kinshasa — THE multiplication of violence and hunger has affected more than 6,7 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo with fears more will be affected this year following a deadlock by political rivals. Among these are 2 million displaced by militancy, including 500 000 children under five years of age suffering from acute malnutrition. Hundreds of thousands of people are threatened by diseases and epidemics. An average of 2 000 people were forced each day to travel due to insecurity.

The humanitarian community and the Congolese authorities have launched an appeal for US$748 million (R9,72 billion) to assist the millions affected by the complex and protracted humanitarian crisis. Minister of social affairs, solidarity and humanitarian actions, Paluku Kisaka Yereyere, said the Multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan 2017-2019 was timely because it allows the humanitarian community to determine priorities for the next three years. He pointed a majority in the country of 67 million people were suffering from humanitarian crises, born of armed conflicts and other threats. "It is imperative that the world does not forget the urgent and massive humanitarian needs in the DRC." Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs condemned last week's attack on the Kiambi General Reference Hospital 150 km from Manono, Tanganyika Province. Elements of a militia entered the hospital and assassinated a patient and his wife. A member of the medical staff also suffered violence. Yesterday (Thursday), African Union, United Nations, European Union and International Organization of La Francophonie raised concern the continuing impasse in the dialogue among the political stakeholders related to the implementation modalities of the 31 December political agreement. - CAJ News

The humanitarian community and the Congolese authorities have launched an appeal for US$748 million (R9,72 billion) to assist the millions affected by the complex and protracted humanitarian crisis. Minister of social affairs, solidarity and humanitarian actions, Paluku Kisaka Yereyere, said the Multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan 2017-2019 was timely because it allows the humanitarian community to determine priorities for the next three years. He pointed a majority in the country of 67 million people were suffering from humanitarian crises, born of armed conflicts and other threats. "It is imperative that the world does not forget the urgent and massive humanitarian needs in the DRC."

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs condemned last week's attack on the Kiambi General Reference Hospital 150 km from Manono, Tanganyika Province. Elements of a militia entered the hospital and assassinated a patient and his wife. A member of the medical staff also suffered violence. Yesterday (Thursday), African Union, United Nations, European Union and International Organization of La Francophonie raised concern the continuing impasse in the dialogue among the political stakeholders related to the implementation modalities of the 31 December political agreement. - CAJ News