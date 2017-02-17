17 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANCYL Briefs Media On NEC Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC Youth League will on Friday brief media on the outcomes of its national executive committee meeting.

The NEC discussed the transformation of the country's economy, its demonstrations against Absa bank, a Competition Commission case, and education, ANCYL spokesperson Mondli Mkhize said on Thursday.

The league would celebrate the SA Youth Congress's 30th anniversary and its role in the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

On February 10, several thousand ANCYL members, including the Black First Land First movement, brought the streets of central Johannesburg to a standstill during a march to Absa's headquarters.

The ANCYL embarked on the protest in reaction to a Public Protector report that Absa benefitted from an unlawful apartheid-era bailout when it bought Bankorp in 1992.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended in a leaked preliminary report that Absa repay R2.25bn.

On Wednesday, the Competition Commission referred a collusion case involving 17 banks, including three of the country's big banks, to the Competition Tribunal, Fin24 reported.

News24

South Africa

Defence Force Members Died Trying to Help 'Screaming' Contract Workers

The three South African Defence Force members who died in a "freak accident" at the army's naval base in Durban, were… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.