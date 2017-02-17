South Africa: ANCYL Briefs Media On NEC Meeting

The ANC Youth League will on Friday brief media on the outcomes of its national executive committee meeting.

The NEC discussed the transformation of the country's economy, its demonstrations against Absa bank, a Competition Commission case, and education, ANCYL spokesperson Mondli Mkhize said on Thursday.

The league would celebrate the SA Youth Congress's 30th anniversary and its role in the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

On February 10, several thousand ANCYL members, including the Black First Land First movement, brought the streets of central Johannesburg to a standstill during a march to Absa's headquarters.

The ANCYL embarked on the protest in reaction to a Public Protector report that Absa benefitted from an unlawful apartheid-era bailout when it bought Bankorp in 1992.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended in a leaked preliminary report that Absa repay R2.25bn.

On Wednesday, the Competition Commission referred a collusion case involving 17 banks, including three of the country's big banks, to the Competition Tribunal, Fin24 reported.

