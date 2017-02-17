17 February 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Confirms SASSA Failed to File Papers With ConCourt

press release By Bridget Masango

The DA can confirm that the Department of Social Development (DSD) and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have failed to file papers with the Constitutional Court today, leaving the 17 million South Africans who rely on social grants in the dark as to what will happen on 1 April 2017, when the contract with CPS expires.

Their failure to approach the court - after repeated assurances that they would be doing so - confirms what the DA believes, that there is massive conflict within SASSA between hard-working officials trying desperately to do their work and the Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, who is clearly far more interested in campaigning for the ANC than ensuring millions of South Africans continue to receive social grants.

No solutions can be implemented until SASSA and the DSD approach the Constitutional court and lack of political will from the Minister to find a speedy and efficient solution to this impending crises is appalling.

While the DA believes that SASSA and the Minister manufactured this crisis so that they would have no option but to extend the invalid contract with CSP, it is now of utmost importance that a credible and workable solution is found.

Reports also indicate that Dlamini rejected a proposal by Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, regarding the distribution of social grants.

The DA have called on the President to fire Minister Dlamini for her complete failure to address this impending crisis and will continue to fight for those who are responsible for the utter failure to be held accountable.

Bridget Masango MP

DA Shadow Minister of Social Development

