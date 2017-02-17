17 February 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Again Shamefully Refuses Moment of Silence for #Esidimeni Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Wilmot James

Before delivering her 10th State of the Province Address, the Premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, requested a moment of silence for those affected by the Esidimeni tragedy. An uncaring ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) shamefully objected to this, in a bid to prevent it from happening.

The DA is both shocked and angered by the ANC's disregard for the now over 100 mentally-ill patients who died at the hands of an uncaring ANC government.

One would have thought that following Speaker of the National Assembly's condemnable refusal to allow a similar moment of silence in the National Assembly, her colleagues in the Western Cape would have welcomed the opportunity to correct her conduct.

But we should not be surprised by their failure to do so. The entire ANC, be it in Parliament, in the Western Cape, or Gauteng, is all one and the same: an organisation that doesn't care about the poor and vulnerable. Jacob Zuma and their cronies come first, always, and the people last.

The DA will continue to do everything possible to ensure justice for those who died at the hands of an uncaring ANC government. We therefore again urge President Jacob Zuma to heed DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane's call for a full Judicial Commission of Inquiry into these deaths.

Dr Wilmot James MP

DA Shadow Minister of Health

South Africa

Defence Force Members Died Trying to Help 'Screaming' Contract Workers

The three South African Defence Force members who died in a "freak accident" at the army's naval base in Durban, were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.