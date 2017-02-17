South Africa: DA to Submit Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas' Crucial Affidavit to the Hawks

press release

On Thursday 17 March 2016 I laid corruption charges against Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta and Duduzane Zuma, in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act (No. 12 of 2004), at a police station in Cape Town and matter is now being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation ("Hawks") [CAS 196/3/2016].

Since laying the charges, I have submitted a number of supplementary affidavits including an affidavit attaching a copy of the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture Report, which is relevant to the investigation being done by the Hawks.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mcebisi Jonas, is the key witness in this case and for that reason, I will submit his affidavit, in the matter before the High Court of South Africa [Case No. 80978/2016], which is relevant to the case being investigated by the Hawks.

The deputy minister's affidavit includes his version of the meeting which took place on 23 October 2015 at Saxonwold, and at which he alleges inter alia that the Gupta family offered him: the position of finance minister; R600 million to be deposited in an account of his choice; as well as R600 000 if he had a bag to carry it.

The allegations by the deputy-minister are serious and amount to prima facie evidence of corruption, in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act (No. 12 of 2004), and must be investigated by the Hawks.

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance