17 February 2017

Govt of Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: President Barrow's Statement During the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Chief Justice

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: facebook
Hassan Boubacarr Jallow appointed new Chief Justice of The Republic of The Gambia
press release

As we pledged to engage in Institutional and legal reforms, I urge you to work hard for us to achieve our goal as a government and to leave a legacy of sustained institutions, laws and procedures. This will transform our country into a fully fledged democracy and facilitate social, economic and political development for our people in the NEW GAMBIA. ing it. It is therefore not a surprise that Honourable Chief Justice Hassan Jallow has decided to join in this crusade.

Honourable Jallow has served the Gambia in different capacities and today it is expected that the experience gained locally and internationally will take the Gambian justice system to higher heights.

Twenty two years of injustices and abuse of power require knowledge to ensure that justice is seen to be done as well as reconciliation to give peace a chance. This is why the expertise and experience of Chief

Justice Jallow is needed. His experiences gained during his services under the International Criminal Tribunal in Africa and beyond will be useful in The Gambia. We can forgive but we cannot forget in ensuring that justice prevails.

I take this opportunity to congratulate Chief Justice Jallow and wish him the best in undertaking this important task in our nation building.

As we pledged to engage in Institutional and legal reforms, I urge you to work hard for us to achieve our goal as a government and to leave a legacy of sustained institutions, laws and procedures. This will transform our country into a fully fledge democracy and facilitate social, economic and political development for our people in the NEW GAMBIA.

More on This

Govt Officials Charged With Abuse of Office Discharged

Twenty-four government officials, charged with neglect of official duty and abuse of office, were yesterday discharged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Govt of Gambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.