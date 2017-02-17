A renowned gender activist Seodi White, a former commissioner for Public Sector Reforms, has been appointed as Chief Director for Public Reforms at the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara confirmed Seodi's appointment as one of those the President has made in the civil service reorganisation.

Muhara said the President want Seodi to continue advancing the reforms agenda which are now at OPC.

The gender activist, who is also a trained lawyer, is now full time civil servant.

The President made changes in the civil service which has seen Director of Local Government Services Kiswell Dakamau to become Principal Secretary (PS) for Local Government and Rural Development.

The President has also appointed Dr Dan Namarika, the former personal doctor to late Bingu wa Mutharika - as Secretary for Health, the position that fell vacant following the retirement of Dr MacPahil Magwira.

PS for Ministry of Education, Charles Msosa has been relocated to Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and has been replaced by Dr Ken Ndala who was Director of Planning in Ministry of Education - a promotion.

Tresphore Kang'ombe has been appointed to replace Francis Chinsinga as the Chief Director at the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

Dr Ben Chisamile who was PS at Home Affairs ministry has been demoted to Chief Director Administration in Health Ministry and is replaced by Sam Madula who was at Ministry of Labour where he has been replaced bu Lucky Sikwese.

Stuart Ligomeka is now the new Comptroller of Statutory Corporations replacing Zangazanga Chikhosi who has been posted to OPC as PS respondible for Cabinet to replace Chinthu Phiri now at the office of the Vice President, taking over from Ben Botolo the new Secretary to treasury replacing Ronald Mangani

The President has also promote Nwazi p to Commissioner and Secretary Disaster Preparedness, Relief and Rehabilitation.

Government spokesman and Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Nicholous Dausi described the reognaisation of the civil service as "normal".

He said "government is the fine of the finest art" saying the shake up is expected to reinvograte the civil service.

