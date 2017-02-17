The Bayelsa state government has warned oil bearing communities in the state to stop disrupting the operations of oil firms.

In a statement on Friday by the special adviser to the governor on Oil and Gas, Felix Ayah, the government frowned at the incessant closures of operations of multinational oil firms by aggrieved communities.

Mr. Ayah said the practice was an invitation to anarchy and warned that it would no longer be tolerated.

He said the disruptions were capable of tarnishing the reputation of the state government and sending wrong signals to international investors.

According to the Special Adviser, disrupting oil production is counterproductive and may lead to a total breakdown of law and order and negate the primary essence of government which is to maintain security for citizens.

He noted that the state government heavily relies on oil revenue that accrues monthly to finance its development projects and that any disruption of oil production negatively affects the economic fortunes of the state.

He advised the people of the state to always toe the path of peace by channeling their grievances to the appropriate government quarters for attention, stressing that government remained alive to its responsibilities.

Mr. Ayah called on multinationals to live up to their social responsibilities to host communities, stressing that no meaningful development could thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.