Gambia: Sir Dawda pledges support to New Government

Photo: Govt of Gambia

President Adama Barrow will be inaugurated in Gambia - he was inaugurated in Senegal after he won the election which former president Yahya Jammeh disputed - on February 18.

Banjul — The former President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Sir Dawda Jawara, has pledged to render support to the Government of President Adama Barrow during a courtesy call to him at his home on Friday.

“The former president will always support President Barrow and his Government,” said Dawda Jawara Junior who spoke on behalf of the Jawara family.

Dawda Junior expressed delight over the visit and commended President Barrow for speaking highly of former President Sir Dawda Jawara. He hailed President Barrow’s efforts in maturely handling the transition crisis and restoring democracy in the country.

For his part, the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, said he is happy to pay a visit to the former president, noting that the visit is a historic one. He said Sir Dawda is respected nationally and internationally for his status in the promotion of democracy, human rights and rule of law. Barrow pledged to make sure that The Gambia’s lost image is restored internationally. He vowed to return the country to all international organisations as it used to be during Jawara era.

President Barrow said he used to be an admirer of Sir Dawda when he was President, and used to listen to his speeches over the radio.

Omar Sey, the former Gambian Minister for External Affairs in the Jawara Government, welcomed President Barrow and thanked him for the historic visit. Sey praised Jawara’s human rights record, diplomacy and adherence to the rule of law. He described Sir Dawda as a great leader endowed with diplomatic skills which he utilised when identified as a mediator between Iran and Iraq during their civil war in 1990.

Sey said owing to Sir Dawda’s track record, the then leaders of Organisation for African Unity (OAU) unanimously chose The Gambia as the headquarters of African Human Rights Commission.