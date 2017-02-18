Nigeria: Bomb Blast - Why Unimaid Still Most Sought After Despite Boko Haram Insurgency

opinion

University of Maiduguri remains the most sought after among both public and private Universities in the north eastern part of the country in spite of the dreaded boko haram onslaughts that have been bedeviling the region.

The institution was created in 1975 alongside six other conventional federal universities by the Yakubu Gowon led military government for the need to boost tertiary education in the country. These Universities include: University of Port Harcourt, University of Calabar, University of Ilorin, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Bayero University, Kano and University of Jos, which are often described the second generation universities.

University of Maiduguri is one of those Federal universities that admit high number of students across the country which is a clear reason it attracts high number of applicants. It is also among the top ten universities in Nigeria and forth in the north on the 2016 statistics of University standard released by the National Universities Commission, (NUC).

Being the first, as well as first conventional university in the north east region, has paved the way for academic excellence locally and internationally. Most if not all north easterners and Nigerians at large cherish the university by always yearning to have it their first choice of tertiary education even though there are other universities within the region such as Federal University of technology, Yola, Abubakar Tarawa Balewa university, Bauchi and many others.

The university is large with outstanding man power, structure and variety of courses of study.

It encompasses twelve faculties such as faculty of Medicine, Agriculture, Veterinary, Education, Sciences, Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Law, Arts, Engineering, Pharmacy and Dental Surgery. These faculties house over seventy departments. This, is no doubt, one of the leading factors that led to the university's recognition because the university opens door for various disciplines of study in the region unlike the none convectional universities of technology and agriculture where fields of study are limited.

The institution therefore receives applicants from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal capital territory.

One interesting story about university of Maiduguri is that it is one of the few universities that admits students based on merit, regardless of where an applicant comes from, which, according to interviews conducted with some students gives the university fame and recognition across the country and beyond. the university gives admission chances to everyone; is the only university In the north that admits large number of southernes irrespective of who one is.

The twelve faculties of the university have produced and still producing numerous professionals who have distinguished themselves in doing wonderful jobs in their fields.

It is also noticed that graduates of three departments of the university are celebrated wherever they go in the country. Such departments are: Law, Mass Communication and Medicine.

There are a quite number of prominent personalities who graduated from the institution like the former and serving Abia State Governors, Dr. Urji Uzo Kalu and Victor Ekpaezu, from political science and biochemistry departments. Also, is the serving Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, who studied economics, while ex- minister of the federal capital territory during Jonathan's administration, Bala Mohammad, also graduated from the university's English department. Current Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, is also a graduate of public administration from the institution.

There are much more personalities who are today alumni members of university of Maiduguri. The performances Of such personalities in various human endeavours can also serve as yardstick for the University's academic excellence.

Even though boko haram insurgency has played a vital role in chasing away students and lecturers from the institution especially from 2009-2013 and 2014, that did not bring the university to a standstill; people still apply for study.

The 2016/2017 admission session appeared to be unique because the number of applicants rose to 46,000 unlike before when insurgency was at the peak, the figure was around 3000 applicants. Out of the 46, 000, more than 7,000 students were admitted, a number only university of Ilorin in the north can admit.

The bomb blasts are still being experienced from suicide bombers here and there within Maiduguri metropolis, even Thursday night, bombs blasted killing the insurgents and civilian JTF when the present administration claims to have defeated the insurgents after clearing of Sambisa forest, which is one of the insurgents' hidouts.

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.