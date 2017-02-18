18 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MCA, MP Aspirant Shot Dead in Baringo

Photo: Cheboite Kigen/Nation Media Group
Baringo county police boss Peter Ndungu inspects a vehicle burnt by attackers who killed Tiaty parliamentary aspirant Pepe Kitambaa and Loyamorok Ward Representative Kibet Cheretei at Marigat in Baringo South.
By Florah Koech

A ward representative and a parliamentary aspirant from Tiaty were shot dead at a nightclub in Marigat town, Baringo South.

Loyamorok Ward Representative Kibet Cheretei and Tiaty parliamentary aspirant Pepee Kitambaa were killed by unknown attackers at around 12.30am Saturday.

The midnight incident happened when the duo along with five others were entertaining themselves.

The vehicle belonging to the MCA was also torched while the aspirant's was partly damaged.

Confirming the incident, Baringo police boss Peter Ndung'u said that the two killers were wearing hoods and one had a machete while the other was armed with a AK 47 rifle.

"Reports indicate that the armed killers who were hooded appeared from the main road and they targeted the two politicians," said Mr Ndung'u.

Mr Ndung'u could not give any reason for the killings as investigations were underway.

He appealed to residents to remain calm and called for information that could lead to arrests.

"Police officers have been deployed to the area and patrols have also been intensified," Mr Ndung'u said.

When the Nation team visited the crime scene, there was blood on the floor of the bar and police collected spent cartridges.

Tension is high in the area following the killings.

