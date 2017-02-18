18 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda Launch East Africa Tourism Portal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gashegu Muramira

In an effort to market the region as single tourism destination, the three Northern Corridor integration project partner states of Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda yesterday launched the East African Tourism portal.

The launch of the portal as well as the joint tourism promotional video was held during the ongoing annual Pearl of Africa Tourism expo in Kampala, Uganda.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and RwandAir are among seven Rwandan companies that are exhibiting at the expo.

The three-day event was opened yesterday by Uganda's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for EAC, Kirunda Kivenjinja, who called on partner states to speed up efforts to market the region as a single tourism destination.

"Destination East Africa is a reality. All we need is just to actualise it and Rwanda is committed to support this effort," said Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda, Frank Mugambage.

The portal is an online platform that is expected to boost tourism in the three East African countries.

The Pearl of Africa expo is an annual tourism event in the East African region organised by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and brings together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers and other service providers along the tourism value chain.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, Stephen Asiimwe, said the expo provides a unique opportunity for the tourism business operators to meet new clients, network, and discuss business.

Africa

New Alliance Will Boost Intra-Africa Trade-Experts

Experts have called for the formation of the African Corridor Management Alliance to boost Intra Africa Trade According… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.