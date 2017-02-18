Africa: Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda Launch East Africa Tourism Portal

In an effort to market the region as single tourism destination, the three Northern Corridor integration project partner states of Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda yesterday launched the East African Tourism portal.

The launch of the portal as well as the joint tourism promotional video was held during the ongoing annual Pearl of Africa Tourism expo in Kampala, Uganda.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and RwandAir are among seven Rwandan companies that are exhibiting at the expo.

The three-day event was opened yesterday by Uganda's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for EAC, Kirunda Kivenjinja, who called on partner states to speed up efforts to market the region as a single tourism destination.

"Destination East Africa is a reality. All we need is just to actualise it and Rwanda is committed to support this effort," said Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda, Frank Mugambage.

The portal is an online platform that is expected to boost tourism in the three East African countries.

The Pearl of Africa expo is an annual tourism event in the East African region organised by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and brings together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers and other service providers along the tourism value chain.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, Stephen Asiimwe, said the expo provides a unique opportunity for the tourism business operators to meet new clients, network, and discuss business.