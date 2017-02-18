Kenya: Plan to Instal Device for Phones Has Sinister Motive

The Communications Authority (CA) is not a stranger to controversy. This time round, it has sparked a dispute over a proposal to instal a device onto computer systems of mobile phone operators to detect fake gadgets.

Reactions have come fast and furious, with the accent being that it is intrusive and a breach of the law. But the authority's chief executive Francis Wangusi has denied this arguing that the objective of the device management system is noble - eradicating counterfeit phones in the market.

Fighting counterfeits is welcome. But that is not the case here. Mr Wangusi is being economical with truth. In fact, by imagining that he can convince the public that the device is harmless and that he is up to a noble goal, he is being too ambitious. The public is deeply appalled and believes there is something sinister.

The mobile phone service providers - Safaricom, Airtel and Orange - who have raised the alarm cannot just be sensational. They know there is a hidden motive behind this device. It is camouflage for tapping into and exposing personal and private information. Since they hold customers' personal and private information, they are under obligation to keep the privacy and cannot be party to a contrary machination.

The suspicion is not without merit. Evidence shows that given a chance, governments have the proclivity to tap into personal communication to exercise control. Thus, the imperative is to be sceptical at all times and lock out governments from snooping into people's lives. For ordinary people, the question is: what does the CA want to achieve? If it is purely to detect fake gadgets, aren't there cheaper systems to do that? Why invest so much when there are easier options?

Respect for and protection of privacy is a constitutional guarantee that a government or any of its agencies must respect. This plan raises fundamental questions as it poses serious threat to civil liberties and hence must be resisted. It cannot be explained away as easily as Mr Wangusi wants us to believe.