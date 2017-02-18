Somalia: Blast Kills At Least 2, Injures Three in Central Somalia

At least two people died, and three others were wounded after a land mine blast has in a village near Baledweyne, the regional capital of Hiiraan province in central Somalia on Friday.

The blast which has resulted an improvised Explosive device (IED) was targeted gunmen at an illegal checkpoint at Gambar-Labe area, killing two militiamen and wounding 3 others.

Somali government troops arrived at the scene shortly, and conducted an investigation, which has ended with no result, as they failed to arrest the perpetrators behind the attack.

The wounded were admitted to a hospital in Baledweyne town, for treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Gambar-Labe, located about 2Km away from the strategic city of Baledweyne on Friday.