17 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Blast Kills At Least 2, Injures Three in Central Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least two people died, and three others were wounded after a land mine blast has in a village near Baledweyne, the regional capital of Hiiraan province in central Somalia on Friday.

The blast which has resulted an improvised Explosive device (IED) was targeted gunmen at an illegal checkpoint at Gambar-Labe area, killing two militiamen and wounding 3 others.

Somali government troops arrived at the scene shortly, and conducted an investigation, which has ended with no result, as they failed to arrest the perpetrators behind the attack.

The wounded were admitted to a hospital in Baledweyne town, for treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Gambar-Labe, located about 2Km away from the strategic city of Baledweyne on Friday.

Somalia

New President Farmajo Meets With U.S Ambassador in Mogadishu

The new President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has met for the first time since his election on Feb. 8, the US… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.