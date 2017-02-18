17 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ruling Party Braces for 2017 Polls - Candidate

Photo: Angola Press Agency
João Lourenço - MPLA Candidate for President of Republic.

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party's candidate for President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Friday in Huila reaffirmed his party's readiness for the 2017 General Elections.

João Lourenço was speaking to the press shortly after his arrival at Mukanka Airport in Lubango, capital of the southern Huila province.

The official stressed that the political organisation is ready to face main future challenges, expected to be announced on Saturday.

The ruling MPLA party starts Saturday a pre-election campaign, during which, it will introduce its candidate for President of the Republic.

João Lourenço is heading a delegation integrated by the secretary-general of the ruling party's women wing (OMA) Luzia Ingles Van-Dúnem, Parliamentary whip of MPLA party Virgílio de Fontes Pereira.

The Ruling MPLA party's Politburo and Central Committee members are also joining the delegation.

The head of the party's list for the 2017 General Elections is meeting Friday with the members of the Provincial Executive Committee.

On Saturday, João Lourenço will lead a mass political event expected to bring together thousands of people among militants, sympathisers and friends of MPLA.

Visit to the locality of Toco to inaugurate a 20-bed capacity hospital, is also part of the programme.

João Lourenço was appointed party's candidate for 2017 elections during a meeting held by the Central Committee of the ruling MPLA party, and Bornito de Sousa vice president.

