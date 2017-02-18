Angola: Coca-Cola Fund Told to Adopt Transparency Mechanisms

Luanda — The new Board of Directors of the Coca-Cola Project Fund, which was sworn in Friday in Luanda, is expected to adopt new transparency mechanisms during the exercise of its functions, recommended Finance Minister Archer Mangueira.

The minister who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of this new board of directors, pointed out as a premise for the development of its activities, the adoption of new procedures in its management.

At the event, the Fund chairperson, Manuel Victoriano ISumbula, admitted that the challenges are enormous, and will require new advice, strength and determination.

The new board of directors of Coca Cola comprises, Manuel Victoriano Sumbula, Helena de Fátima Cândido and Bruno Gaspar, administrators, representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Industry and the Provincial Government of Luanda.

The Coca Cola Project Fund established in 2000 was created through Joint Executive Decree 3/00 of January 21 and is currently being adapted to the guidelines of the crisis exit strategy derived from the fall of oil price in the international market.