Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Engrossed As Son Turns One Year

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, who has shielded her little bundle of joy, Andre from the social media community for the past one year, finally unveiled him to the world yesterday, when she marked his one year birthday anniversary.

The embattled actress released beautiful photos of mother and child for the first time on her Instagram page, with inspiring birthday message. In her birthday message, Tonto Dikeh described baby Andre as "her hero and the ocean to my eyes," adding that the one-year- old boy took all her love and made her beautiful. She promised to ensure that her baby Andre always walks in the path God has set for him.

"Where do I even begin! This angel right here was sent from God to do wonders. My son! My little King! You have been my biggest strength and joy. Sometimes I feel as though I need a spare heart to help contain my love for you.

(In tears) My baby boy,I have a son. The ocean to my eyes. The calm in my life. The one that soothes my soul with just a glance in your eyes. My prayer for you is that you walk in the path God has set for you. Everything else will fall into place!"

"I will make sure you do not waiver from that set path. It is my duty as your mother. My obligation to you and the almighty God that put you in my care. As you enter your first year on this earth may you continue to experience abundant happiness and joy."

"Unexplainable success and favour! Incomprehensible blessing from all corners of the earth. Always remember that your father is the creator of this world. So you must tread it with confidence. He is the almighty God, so do not ever fear or feel flawed in your life. You will do wonders.

As you take your baby steps may they grow into big strides and may you walk into more blessings! Just know that Mummy will be there at your back cheering you on as your personal cheerleader. I love you Baby! Always and forever!"