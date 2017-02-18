Nigeria: I Didn't Pay Timaya a Kobo to Feature On My Song - - Minjin

Swaga Records Afro-Pop/R'n'B singer, Adewale Lawanson Junior, aka 'Minjin', has dismissed speculations that he may have paid Timaya a lot of money to jump on his Orbeat produced new single, Baby Kojo, which he released on Monday, 13th February, as a special valentine gift to his fans and lovers of good music.

Featuring the self styled Egberipapa1 of Bayelsa, Timaya,on his new tune, Minjin confirms his career consistency and versatility, having initially dropped two singles, Jare and Boogie, which are still enjoying airplay.

In a chat with Showtime, Minjin confirmed that he did not offer Timaya a dime before agreeing to feature on his new song.

"I didn't pay Timaya a dime, not even a penny, to feature on my song. He listened to the song, liked it and decided to jump on it; I didn't pay him at all. I enjoyed every moment working with him and as a colleague in the industry, he equally rendered advice to me", he said.

CEO, Swaga records, Big Mike, noted that having followed Minjin's music career, he discovered that he has the potentials and understands the art so well.

"He is good at what he does and after listening to several songs from his stable and other recordings; I find him worthy to invest on even though the industry is currently competitive