Nigeria: The Rising Profile of City FM Managing Director Adedoja Allen

Mrs Adedoja Allen is the CEO of City Media Academy and a proud mother of two. Da Dojj as she is fondly called recently opened up on how she makes her kids return home from school via BRT buses.

The Managing Director of City 105.1 FM is perceived as an embodiment of humility and she has tried to pass these qualities on to her kids. She studied Mathematics at the University of Ibadan, and bagged Second Class Upper Division after which she proceeded to the United Kingdom for her Masters in Business and Information Technology at Arston University, Birmingham. Not known to many after schooling, she worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), as an accountant and a highly respected telecommunications agency in the UK.

She returned to Nigeria in 2007 after getting married in the United Kingdom. And in 2010, she decided to take up the wonderful opportunity as the Managing Director of City FM, a position which she has passionately held and excelled as the audience rating of the station grew overwhelmingly in her even years of steering the ship.

Adedoja Allen is one of Nigeria's distinguish entrepreneurs who has shown doggedness and female brilliance in subduing latest broadcasting challenges in Nigeria.