Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Gives Out Birthday Gifts, Tasks Privileged Nigerians

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari yesterday distributed some gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja. They were Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama General hospitals. The humanitarian gesture was in commemoration of her birthday.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, Mrs. Buhari charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens.

She further remarked that imbibing the spirit of giving would spread love and amity in the polity, saying that the gifts exemplified the work her pet project, Future Assured, was doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.

"Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day," Sani said.

The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro, Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services and said the gift packs were symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged.

Mrs. Buhari's representative was accompanied to the hospitals by former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen and the Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission, Mrs. Beatrice Bassey.