18 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Gives Out Birthday Gifts, Tasks Privileged Nigerians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari yesterday distributed some gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja. They were Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama General hospitals. The humanitarian gesture was in commemoration of her birthday.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, Mrs. Buhari charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens.

She further remarked that imbibing the spirit of giving would spread love and amity in the polity, saying that the gifts exemplified the work her pet project, Future Assured, was doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.

"Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day," Sani said.

The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro, Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services and said the gift packs were symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged.

Mrs. Buhari's representative was accompanied to the hospitals by former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen and the Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission, Mrs. Beatrice Bassey.

Nigeria

Three Dead, 23 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Lagos Canal

Three people were recovered dead while 23 others sustained injuries after a luxury bus with registration number Anambra… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.