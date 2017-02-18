Nigeria: PDP Govs Forum Rejects Appeal Court Judgment On Reinstatement of Sheriff

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Governors' Forum on Friday kicked the outcome of the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt,Rivers State that reinstated Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as as the National Chairman of the Party,describing it as a rape on the Nation;s democracy.

Addressing news men in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Ekiti state Governor, Dr Ayodele Fayose hinted that the Party would be heading for the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment

This came just as Governor Fayose confirmed that the Federal Ministry of Finance has reversed itself over N1billion

Budget support Facility for the month of January this year belonging to the State earlier seized by the Federal Government as a letter to this effect had been transmitted to the state on Thursday .

Fayose while describing the Judgment as action against the will of the people said "If the people truly symbolizes what a party is, then the machinations of our detractors and the anti-democratic organs will not prevail at last."

According to him,"we commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail

"Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied.

"The party will appeal the judgement as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice,however we plead with our members ,leaders and supporters to calm down as we keep hope alive

"If this is a price to pay, to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole hug

"The party organs will meet shortly to take concrete steps and decisions on the way forward".

Governor Fayose also told news men that the State had received an official Communication from the Federal Ministry of Finance releasing the State allocation earlier seized for just no reason

According to him,"I don't want to join issues with anybody on the allocation,it is a statutory allocation for all the States, I can confirm to you here that by Tuesday next week, I will get the bank alert for the money, an official communication on the release was passed to me just yesterday(Thursday)

In his own reaction on the Court of Appeal judgment on the PDP leadership Crisis, Chairman, Board of Trustee BoT of the Party, Senator Walid Jibrin said the party i"s undergoing various consultations with various organs of the party and will come out with a statement on the judgement by Tuesday next week.

According to him."This judgment is not a threat but rather it is going to put us together. I appeal strongly to every member of PDP to remain calm, not to panic, not to move to any other party as all efforts are on to ensure that PDP remains strong

"Those who are crying today will laugh; those who are disturbed and worried will smile," he assured.

He assured that the matter would be resolved by the party itself.