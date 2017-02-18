Ademola Lookman is being coveted by the Nigerian FA as they hope the young striker will chose to play his international career for them, with a possible call-up as soon as next month.

Lookman is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England as his parents are of Nigerian descent, but has played his youth international football for England.

Having made three appearances for the England Under 20 side, and scoring once, Lookman may have his sights on the three lions shirt, however. Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr is planning to visit Lookman in the coming weeks after Lookman's representatives held talks with the Nigerian FA last week.