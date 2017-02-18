Zambia: Scattered Approach Could Bungle M'membe's Case

opinion

The predicament that former Post Newspapers in liquidation Managing Director Fred M'membe finds himself is very much of his own design. He has spent his life believing that he was invincible after having taken on one government after the other.

It did not help that he went to bed with Michael Sata's Patriotic Front government which ultimately proved his own downfall as he fell in love with the goodies that came with sleeping with the government. He was allowed to default on tax obligations with impunity. That unfortunately is a well known narrative.

There could be a catalogue of how many lives he has racked through his at times scurrilous editorials. Perhaps Frederick Chiluba remains his greatest kill through a well orchestrated editorial crucifixion. Everything else about this story is well known but the manner the law enforcement officers are going about crucifying him would simply create a legend out of him.

What was the circus about having to mobilize an entire troop to go to war with a defenceless woman at M'membe's Nangwenya road residence? The police or the entire intelligence network ought to have known that M'membe was out of the country? Unless they are about to confirm our fears about their ineptitude! Or maybe everything else was merely a calculated move to take advantage of his absence and harass his wife Mutinta whom the law enforcement agencies have lingering 'beef' with over the manner she outsmarted the legal system to register and operate the Mast Newspaper that is a copycat of the Post Newspaper.

Lest we forget, nothing is really calculated in these ends. Have they not already got enough from M'membe after taking away his most prized possession-The Post? Should there really be any justification to go into the man's bedroom with that killer punch?

Excitement in handling the Post Newspapers case could lead to a possible disaster. They have handed provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho his dream kill but he risks bungling it if at every turn he is raising alarm? In any case Mosho can hardly qualify to liquidate anything in a civilized society. Do they really expect that a man who has built his empire over 25 years from his kitchen will gladly walk to them and lay his entire assets before them? Can they be this naive? Do they expect him to do their work?

And at the rate they were cheering on creditors to enlist their claims against The Post Newspapers with the provisional liquidator even their golden kill could end up as bunch of sand in their mouths.

They will wake to find out that everything else that they grabbed was marked out against debts and guess who will be the winner? Our high flying liquidator Mr Mosho will be smiling his way to the bank having happily seen off what could be his kill of a lifetime.

The law enforcement agencies need to do more than just some prime time arrests and deliver real results. Otherwise this show may ultimately defy the script.

