18 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: President Lungu Gives 'Militiaman' Davies Mwila Full Backing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu has given his full backing to his under fire Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila.

Mwila has just survived a public bashing over his remarks in Kabwe on the party being the controller of bus stations and markets with Luapula province chiefs going for him alleging that he has failed.

Former Copperbelt province Minister Mwenya Musenge has also gone for Mwila saying that he has failed to mobilize the ruling party.

However, President Lungu says Mwila was not going anywhere off the secretariat as he had just got on to work in that office.

He wondered whether the people that were calling for the dismissal of Mwila wanted to be his replacement.

"Why should we judge him so soon? He has only been in that office for a short time. Do they want to replace him? How do chiefs come in?" he quipped.

"Anyway, I am still with Davis Mwila until I find him doing wrong."

Mwila succeeded Davies Chama who was appointed defence minister after the August 11, 2016 elections.

Zambia

Scattered Approach Could Bungle M'membe's Case

The predicament that former Post Newspapers in liquidation Managing Director Fred M'membe finds himself is very much of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.