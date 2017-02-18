Dar/Mbeya/Singida — Authorities have swooped on four more regions considered hotspots of the illicit trade in drugs, as the anti-narcotics war spreads across the country.

The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority yesterday told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that its officers had seized huge quantities of drugs in Lindi, Songwe, Singida and Morogoro.

Between February 13 and 16 this year, 338 pellets of heroine as well as 21 kilogrammes and 203 bundles of bhang were impounded in the four regions.

The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority's Commissioner of Operation, Mr Mihayo Msikela, said 274 pellets of heroine were seized in Songwe, 50 in Lindi, three in Morogoro and one in Singida.

Mr Msikela also said within a short period, the anti-drugs agency, in collaboration with regional authorities, had managed to destroy 92 hectares of bhang in various regions across the country.

He said 40 hectares were destroyed in Simiyu, 36 hectares in the Tarime/Rorya police special zone, 15 hectares in Kagera, and half a hectare in Njombe and Kigoma. "Apparently, the major problem facing the country is the cultivation of cannabis and marijuana, but with full cooperation from regional and local government authorities, I'm optimistic this will become history in a few years to come," he told journalists. In a related development, two officials of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) have been arrested in connection with the irregular importation of 21 tonnes of an illegal chemical used in the manufacture of heroin last year, Mr Msikela told journalists yesterday.

The two suspects are on the list of 21 government officials whose arrest the Commissioner General of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority, Mr Rogers Sianga, ordered on Monday during a meeting with Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda.

A 20-foot container of the chemical was imported into Tanzania from China last year, and later re-exported to Pakistan. The government has since been pursuing leads to arrest and prosecute those involved in the deal.

"The arrested suspects are being questioned and efforts to arrest the others are underway. They will face the law once investigations implicate them," said Mr Msikela.

He said work on the list submitted by the Regional Commissioner on Monday was underway, but wouldn't disclose names of the suspects at this stage.

"In this war, none of the players will survive. We are dedicated to combatting the supply of illicit drugs, its market and network."

He also revealed that they had started working on a list of magistrates and judges who were sabotaging drug cases. The names will be forwarded to the Chief Justice with an application for their impeachment.

At a joint press conference with Mr Makonda on Monday, the anti-drugs boss highlighted three key areas of focus in the narcotics war.

He said emphasis would be on cutting the supply, minimising demand by educating the youth on the effects of drug abuse, and the full implementation of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Act of 2015. As the campaign spreads, a famous Mbeya businessman was arrested Wednesday night and transferred to Dar es Salaam in a drugs trade related case.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Dhahiri Kidavashari told reporters yesterday that the suspect had been sent to Dar es Salaam to enable investigators inspect his warehouses in the commercial city. The businessman, who deals in cosmetics, owns a number of high-rise buildings in Mbeya City. He was arrested at his home, and police have been questioning him since then. In Singida, authorities said yesterday they had arrested 20 people in an operation targeting drug abusers and dealers. Among those who have been arrested, 13 were found with 7,360 rolls of bhang, 41kg of khat and 220 grames of a substance believed to be heroin.

With Brandy Nelson and Gasper Andrew