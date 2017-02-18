19 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: New Accord to Boost Trade Between Kenya and Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aggrey Mutambo

Kenya and Egypt have agreed to remove double taxation on imports in a bid to improve trade between the two countries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement after hosting his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi today at State House.

The talks here were highly punctuated by need to boost economic relations.

"We have agreed to fast track and conclude our bilateral agreement on double taxation before the end of this year," President Kenyatta said.

The decision means that goods from either countries will only be subjected to import duty.

President Kenyatta said this will boost tea exports to Egypt, for example, which used to be Kenya's second largest importer, before the Arab Spring in 2011.

The two leaders also vowed to cooperate on the use of the Nile, a sticking issue between Egypt and riparian countries of the world's longest river.

It was the first visit by a sitting Egyptian head of state.

Egypt

Tanzania Looks to Egypt to Revive Leather Industry

Tanzania is turning to Egypt to tap into the latter's technology to help it revive its tanneries and leather factories. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.