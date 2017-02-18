Angola: MPLA Candidate Wants to Stop Corruption

Lubango — The ruling MPLA party will make "a tight siege to the problem of corruption", if elected to constitute a government after the General Elections in 2017, said on Saturday in Huila province, the party's candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Speaking at the launching of the pre-campaign of the party and his presentation as a candidate for President of the Republic, he said that corruption is a very great evil in Angola and it is everyone's duty to fight it.

"Let us be the ones who do not like us to say, but let us be the first to take the lead in the fight against this evil that erodes our society," he said.

He understands that if the militants can fight, "even the corrupt will gain from it." According to João Lourenço, corruption is an evil of the market economies and not only of Angola.

In his view, the problem lies not in corruption, but in the way it is viewed. "If corruption is fought, it may even exist, but everyone knows there is a very large effort to fight corruption," he said.