Angola: Huíla - Militants Flock to the Commander Cowboy Square to Hear João Lourenço

Lubango — Thousands of militants, sympathizers and friends of the ruling MPLA party, from different municipalities in the province of Huíla, are already in Comandante Cowboy square that is holding the official opening ceremony of the party's pre-election campaign.

The participants, who present themselves with thousands of flags and hats with the colors of the party, occupy a vast area of the enclosure, expectant to hear the voice of João Lourenço, candidate of MPLA to the President of the Republic in the General Elections of 2017.

The province of Huíla is the second largest electoral market in the country.

To date, it has 709,696 registered voters, since the beginning of the Electoral Registration Process, on August 5, 2016.

The province has a population estimated at 2.4 million inhabitants, according to data from the General Population Census of 2014.