18 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Women Dead in Pretoria Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two women died in a car crash that has caused traffic delays in sections of the N1 in Pretoria.

According to Netcare911, the women died when an SUV collided with a car on the N1 south near the R21 split in Pretoria.

"When paramedics arrived on scene, they found that two women who were still trapped in the light motor vehicle had already died.

The women were declared dead on scene by Netcare911 paramedics," the rescue organisation said.

The cause of the accident which happened at 12:00 on Saturday will be subject of a police investigation, but there are heavy traffic delays in the vicinity of the accident scene.

South Africa

'Harsher Punishment' Urged in Banks' Currency Collusion Case

The ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans association has called for a Judicial commission of Inquiry into the banks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.