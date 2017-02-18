South Africa: 2 Women Dead in Pretoria Crash

Two women died in a car crash that has caused traffic delays in sections of the N1 in Pretoria.

According to Netcare911, the women died when an SUV collided with a car on the N1 south near the R21 split in Pretoria.

"When paramedics arrived on scene, they found that two women who were still trapped in the light motor vehicle had already died.

The women were declared dead on scene by Netcare911 paramedics," the rescue organisation said.

The cause of the accident which happened at 12:00 on Saturday will be subject of a police investigation, but there are heavy traffic delays in the vicinity of the accident scene.