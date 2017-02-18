18 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Officials Killed Mogadishu Drive-By Shooting - Witness

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mohamed Omar Hagafey, who served as a spokesman for former Himan and Heeb administration was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Mogadishu on Saturday morning.

Galmudug state spokesman Abdullahi Hashi has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the murder of the former spokesman Mohamed Omar Hagafey which occurred at Digfeer hospital.

He said the official's vehicle was sprayed with bullets by unknown gunmen driving in a speeding car near the Turkish-run Digfeer hospital in Hodon district.

Similarly, a senior NISA officer named Hassan Dheere was killed in another drive-by shooting on Saturday at El Gabta area in Mogadishu. The attack has left a bodyguard dead.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks in Mogadishu, which come two days after the new President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo took power from Hassan Sheikh.

Somalia

New President Farmajo Meets With U.S Ambassador in Mogadishu

The new President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has met for the first time since his election on Feb. 8, the US… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.