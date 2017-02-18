Malawi: Bello Resigns As Chair for Mzuni FC As Lieut Colonel Saidi Takes Over As Chair for Moyale, Gausi GS

Mzuni FC Executive has no chairperson at the moment following a resignation by Dr Felix Bello at the club's extraordinary meeting held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Mzuzu University Campus.

Reporting on the outcome of the meeting, General Secretary for the club, Dr Khumbo Kumwenda, confirmed Dr Bello's resignation saying he did not have enough time to run the affairs of the club.

In the middle of the last TNM Super League season, Nyasa Times reported that supporters for Mzuni FC were pressing Bello to step down citing his passiveness in running the affairs of the club.

But in a meeting that took place that time, Bello clung to his position until the season ended.

Delegates at the Friday's extraordinary meeting resolved to hold elections on 24th February this year to fill vacant positions of Chairperson as well as Vice Chairperson.

The club sailed through the 2016 season without a Vice Chairperson since Dr Wells Singini who was elected as its Vice Chair resigned after just one month into office.

During the same elections, members will also elect student representatives into the executive because those that were holding these positions completed their studies at Mzuzu University and are no longer part of Mzuzu University student body.

The meeting also adopted a draft budget of about 40 million Kwacha, to be used in running the club in the 2017 TNM Super League season.

The technical panel was given a go ahead to begin preparations for the new season.

At Moyale Barracks Officers Mess on Thursday, the Commanding Officer for the Third Battalion of the Malawi Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Stanley Wilfred Saidi was elected as Chairperson of Moyale Barracks Football Club.

Captain Precious Gausi retained his position, unopposed, as General Secretary of the club.

Speaking after the elections, Gausi said it felt good that people had trust in him and promised to work hard in the forthcoming season to get at least one silverware.

"Like any other team in the TNM Super League, it is our wish to clinch the championship this season and also win some cups. Supporters should not lose hope but we should work together to achieve our goals," explained Gausi.