Hoping to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the CHAN, Gambia's home-based players will today clash with Senegal in a friendly.
A promising thrilling Senegambian derby, the Scorpions who are expected to be coached by Alagie Sarr -even though he's on assignment with Ports in Ivory Coast -- will tussle with Senegal's U-20 team.
The Senegalese outfit partakes in the Total Africa Cup of Nations U-20 billed to be staged in Zambia. Meaning either side will be using the fixture to shape up for their respective assignments.
Gambia will get another chance at making it to the CHAN tournament proper after suffering a brutal exit the last time two years ago.
The continental championship -second tier to the Africa Cup of Nations where only home-based players are eligible to play - will be hosted by Kenya in 2018.
The Scorpions endured a mauling to neighbouring country Senegal making it the first time the Teranga Lions are getting an edge over the Scorpions in a senior competition since 2003.
That abysmal campaign characterized by poor preparation -and at one point a player protest over wages while in Morocco - would later cost coach Peter Bonu Johnson his job after the Gambia Football federation opted against offering a contract renewal to Johnson at elapse of his three-month deal.
Memories of that debacle will sure linger going into the start of the qualification as Gambia, under a new coach, attempts to right the wrongs.
The Scorpions begin their campaign with a home fixture against Mali's Eagles July 14, 15th or 16th 2017 with the second-leg billed for 21st, 22nd or 23rd of the same month.
Gambia would face the winner between Liberia or Mauritania for the second round.
The Gambia takes on a Senegalese outfit that's in tip-top condition after beating Kenya. The game will be staged in Mbour even though reports monitored in Senegal tip the fixture to be held at the Stade Mar Diop.
The team leaves with 18 players and 9 Officials
Alagi Nyabally
Baboucarr Ceesay
Salieu Krubally
Sampierre Mendy
Sanna Jarju
Matarr Ceesay
Lamin Camara
Baboucarr Jammeh
Gibriel Sillah
Ousman Sillah
Adama Jammeh
Saikou Mansally
Mbye Faye
Solomon Kanforn
Mustapha Drammeh
Yaya Ndong
Lamin Chatty
Pa Modou Bah
Abdoulie Bojang Asst Coach
Foday Bah Asst Coach
Adama Jatta G/K Trainer
Kalipha Manneh Doctor
Pa Matarr Ndow Physio
Amadou LS Jaiteh Kits Manager
Dawda AJ Barrow Head Of Delegation
Alh Demba Conateh Team Manager
Ebrima Manneh Technical Director