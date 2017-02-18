Hoping to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the CHAN, Gambia's home-based players will today clash with Senegal in a friendly.

A promising thrilling Senegambian derby, the Scorpions who are expected to be coached by Alagie Sarr -even though he's on assignment with Ports in Ivory Coast -- will tussle with Senegal's U-20 team.

The Senegalese outfit partakes in the Total Africa Cup of Nations U-20 billed to be staged in Zambia. Meaning either side will be using the fixture to shape up for their respective assignments.

Gambia will get another chance at making it to the CHAN tournament proper after suffering a brutal exit the last time two years ago.

The continental championship -second tier to the Africa Cup of Nations where only home-based players are eligible to play - will be hosted by Kenya in 2018.

The Scorpions endured a mauling to neighbouring country Senegal making it the first time the Teranga Lions are getting an edge over the Scorpions in a senior competition since 2003.

That abysmal campaign characterized by poor preparation -and at one point a player protest over wages while in Morocco - would later cost coach Peter Bonu Johnson his job after the Gambia Football federation opted against offering a contract renewal to Johnson at elapse of his three-month deal.

Memories of that debacle will sure linger going into the start of the qualification as Gambia, under a new coach, attempts to right the wrongs.

The Scorpions begin their campaign with a home fixture against Mali's Eagles July 14, 15th or 16th 2017 with the second-leg billed for 21st, 22nd or 23rd of the same month.

Gambia would face the winner between Liberia or Mauritania for the second round.

The Gambia takes on a Senegalese outfit that's in tip-top condition after beating Kenya. The game will be staged in Mbour even though reports monitored in Senegal tip the fixture to be held at the Stade Mar Diop.

The team leaves with 18 players and 9 Officials

Alagi Nyabally

Baboucarr Ceesay

Salieu Krubally

Sampierre Mendy

Sanna Jarju

Matarr Ceesay

Lamin Camara

Baboucarr Jammeh

Gibriel Sillah

Ousman Sillah

Adama Jammeh

Saikou Mansally

Mbye Faye

Solomon Kanforn

Mustapha Drammeh

Yaya Ndong

Lamin Chatty

Pa Modou Bah

Abdoulie Bojang Asst Coach

Foday Bah Asst Coach

Adama Jatta G/K Trainer

Kalipha Manneh Doctor

Pa Matarr Ndow Physio

Amadou LS Jaiteh Kits Manager

Dawda AJ Barrow Head Of Delegation

Alh Demba Conateh Team Manager

Ebrima Manneh Technical Director