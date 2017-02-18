Gambia: Ports Out to Complete Assignment On Sewe Sport

Gambia Ports Authority Football Club will this weekend hope to put the final touches to a job they started in Banjul when they take on Sewe Sport San-Pedro in the Caf Champions League preliminary round return-leg fixture.

Champions Gambia Ports Authority now stand a better footing after winning the first-leg last Sunday evening.

The sides met at the Independence Stadium for the first-leg of the preliminary round of the Orange-sponsored Caf Champions League.

A lone goal was all the Gambian league winners required to settle it for the first-leg tie against Sewe Sport San-Pedro.

Sewe entered the duel in tip-top condition as they lead the Ligue One in Ivory Coast after a lukewarm start while Ports had to endure inconsistent runs, perching fourth in the GFF league standings.

The slow progress has been due to the Ferry Boys over prioritization of the Caf Champions League as gaffer Lamin Sarr targets to rip to shreds the long standing hoodoo of Gambian teams crashing out in the continental cup preliminaries.

The wait looked worth it if Sunday's performance is anything to go by, with Ports snatching victory from the jaws of defeat as a lone goal proved enough to do the damage, at least for the first-leg.

A Gregory Sambou's 23rd minute effort stood out to end of time.